Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 929.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $25,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $35.02 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

