Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Western Digital worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

Western Digital stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

