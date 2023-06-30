Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 218,345 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.7 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

