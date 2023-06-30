AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) & Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.28 $1.26 million $0.09 124.56 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Interlink Electronics and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interlink Electronics and AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 0 0 1.50

Interlink Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.41%. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of C$28.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Interlink Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. The company offers integrated circuit substrates; printed circuit boards and modules; flexile, rigid, thermally enhanced, HDI, ECP, high-frequency and high speed, multilayer, and double-sided printed circuit boards, as well as test and reference boards. It also provides technological solutions and engineering services. The company distributes its products directly to original equipment and contract electronic manufacturers. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Leoben, Austria.

