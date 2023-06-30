Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 615.2% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American Company Profile

AAME stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

