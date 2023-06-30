Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Boosted by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

