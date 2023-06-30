AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.
AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Institutional Trading of AT&T
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
