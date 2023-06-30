AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NYSE T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AT&T by 45.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

