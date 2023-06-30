Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $28.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.65.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor Trading Up 3.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

