Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $113.54 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $288.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

