Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

ABBV opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

