Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axon Enterprise in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Axon Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $195.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 7,275 shares valued at $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

