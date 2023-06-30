Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.