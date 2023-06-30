Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 8,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.