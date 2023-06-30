Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Bancorp 34 has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

Bancorp 34 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

