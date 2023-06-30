Barclays Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $159.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.62.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.7 %

Prologis stock opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after buying an additional 432,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.