Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $183.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

