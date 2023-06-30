Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

