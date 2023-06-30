Barrington Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

