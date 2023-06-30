Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $643.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

