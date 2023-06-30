Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.36.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

