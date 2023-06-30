Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 3,007 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

WBD stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

