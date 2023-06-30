BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC initiated coverage on BELIMO in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BELIMO Stock Performance

BLHWF opened at $482.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.23 and a 200-day moving average of $473.12. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $473.26 and a 12-month high of $500.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

