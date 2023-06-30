Benchmark Cuts Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Price Target to $5.00

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Benchmark from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 455.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.37. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 5,151.64% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Clene by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

