Benchmark Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $182.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEA. Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Lear Stock Up 0.9 %

LEA opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after buying an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

