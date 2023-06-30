BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

