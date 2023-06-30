BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 489 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 489 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $11,202.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,350.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Todd Berard sold 337 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $7,821.77.

On Monday, May 15th, Todd Berard sold 92 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,721.32.

On Thursday, April 6th, Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,946.35.

BLFS stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after buying an additional 389,812 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after buying an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 6th.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

