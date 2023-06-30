BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Bank of America

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 259.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.