Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,740,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

