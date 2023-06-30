Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B opened at C$64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

