Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BFree Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B opened at C$64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Free Report

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.