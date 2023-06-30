BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ BCTX opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.37.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
