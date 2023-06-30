BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance
TSE:BCT opened at C$8.30 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.91.
About BriaCell Therapeutics
