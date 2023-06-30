Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.07

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 2071046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

