Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target at $90.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BMWYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $2.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

