Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target at $6.67

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

