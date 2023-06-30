Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target at $6.67

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th.
In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
