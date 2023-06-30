Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $37.60

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

