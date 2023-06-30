Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $20.53

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,853,000 after acquiring an additional 150,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,107,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,282,000 after acquiring an additional 820,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

