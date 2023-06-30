Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) PT at $210.75

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Handelsbanken cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Price Performance

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.