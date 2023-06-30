Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $94.73

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.73.

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

