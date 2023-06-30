Brokers Issue Forecasts for SmartFinancial, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%.

Institutional Trading of SmartFinancial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,429 shares of company stock valued at $228,219. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About SmartFinancial

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

