Brokers Offer Predictions for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $27.88 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,173 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 141,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

