Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,613 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,613 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 700.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 68,299 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMN opened at $82.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

