Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 483.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.