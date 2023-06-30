Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.