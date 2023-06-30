Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $169.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

