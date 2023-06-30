Brookstone Capital Management Buys 433,449 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 824.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,449 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 8.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,480,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,776,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

