Brookstone Capital Management Buys 59,520 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 502.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after buying an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $149.68 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

