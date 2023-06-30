Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,837 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $40.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.