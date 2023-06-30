Brookstone Capital Management Buys 7,837 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $40.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
