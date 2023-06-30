Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 102.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 819,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

