Brookstone Capital Management Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 832.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,361 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 9.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $5,153,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth $3,425,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.