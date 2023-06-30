Brookstone Capital Management Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

